Home Top News At least five people have been killed in a helicopter crash in Alaska

At least five people have been killed in a helicopter crash in Alaska

Mar 29, 2021 0 Comments
At least five people have been killed in a helicopter crash in Alaska

https://cdnfr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/02/1044865655_0:39:1920:1119_1200x675_80_0_0_590ec7e03b251feb6d1b27e7cd060924.jpg

Sputnik France

https://cdnfr2.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo.png

https://fr.sputniknews.com/amerique-nord/202103281045411385-un-helicoptere-secrase-en-alaska-au-moins-cinq-morts/

Five people have been killed and at least one injured in a helicopter crash in Alaska, officials say. The circumstances of the tragedy are not yet clear. The National Transportation Safety Council is investigating.

At least five people have been killed in a helicopter crash in Alaska, the US Federal Aviation Administration, which is responsible for civil aviation regulations and regulations, said Sunday.

The company said the Aerospatial AS350 crashed near Butt at 6:35 pm local time on Saturday.

The The authorities have been informed Helicopter debris was found in the Nick Glacier area around 10:00 pm (local time) on Saturday, March 27th. Assistants rushed to the scene, where they found the only surviving medical facility. His condition was described as severe, but stable. Five other people were killed at the scene.

Following the incident, authorities imposed a curfew in the Glacier area until Monday, March 29. The National Transportation Safety Council has opened an investigation to establish the cause of the crash.

READ  Liverpool beat Tottenham to become top of the English Premier League

You May Also Like

Hairspray

The hairspray was redesigned in London in June

Apple Bay is available on the African continent for the first time

Apple Bay is available on the African continent for the first time

Occasionally C.S.

Occasionally C.S.

LoL: Wild Rift; lors de la sortie de la version bêta en Amérique latine et en Amérique du Nord

LoL: wild split; When beta is released in Latin America and North America

Le 31 décembre dernier, Madrid et Londres étaient parvenus in extremis à un accord-cadre sur ce territoire.

London hopes to reach post-Brexit Gibraltar agreement

A person who came to fish is violently attacked by a shark

A person who came to fish is violently attacked by a shark

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *