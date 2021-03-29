A person who came to fish is violently attacked by a shark

A young man in his twenties was attacked by a shark on Saturday 27 March in Western Australia while he was fishing underwater.

Bitten on the leg

The young man was practicing underwater fishing, about 500 meters to 1 kilometer from the shore. Reported in more detail le Daily Mail, When Jackson ‘Jaco’ Hausan caught a fish, he was bitten by a bulldog shark.

Jaco attacked the shark and defended himself as best he could The British media always reported that he swam “100 meters” to get on the boat where his girlfriend was. But the damage was done. Emergency services quickly noticed him and noticed the damage: the left leg was marked with a 5 to 8 cm bite.

The victim of a shark attack near Coral Bay is recovering in hospital. The Royal Flying Doctors flew him to Perth for surgery. En Ben_Downeyhttps://t.co/iuw7S3koFopic.twitter.com/ZzDg9Jm5Z6 – 7 News Perth (@ 7 Newsperth) March 28, 2021

“I had the best weekends”

That person, is currently recovering Royal Perth Hospital, Seems to perform better. On his social networks, he posted several pictures of his adventures, one of which is he follows the shark’s paddle above his head. Due to the lack of humor, the photo had the following sentence: “Had the best weekends”. Understand: “I had the best weekends”. We want to believe it …

As announced Western Australian, The event comes a week after another shark attack in Yallingap, South of Perth. The victim was very lucky because the shark “only” bit the paddle board he was on.