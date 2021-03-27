Dealing with business risks by seeking measurements from AWS

Cloud provider AWS launches search for public availability metrics. This machine learning based service helps companies identify and respond to important business events.

AWS, which wants to move the value chain, is interested in the business risks of its customers. The US company has generalized its Look Out for Matrix offer, which relies on machine learning to track the company’s business. The purpose of the service is to detect specific events. For example such as the arrival of records after a campaign or release.

One of the main problems with these phenomena is that they often go unnoticed due to lack of visibility. Companies usually detect these discrepancies by configuring a monitoring system that generates alerts according to pre-defined indicators (such as when daily sales reach a set limit). However, these statistical rules become obsolete over time as business develops and measurements such as average daily sales volume change.

AI models made in Amazon

The search for metrics alters statistical rules by means of artificial intelligence models that AWS claims that the search for changes automatically matches the changes. Thus in sales, the mechanisms take into account seasonal fluctuations. The service responds to another challenge in identifying the cause of the discrepancies. Samples can quickly analyze the causes of a particular event and empower companies to act quickly.

The instructions for the AWS offer do not come from the cap, but from the parent company, Amazon. The e-commerce leader uses them to analyze his own activities. Companies can link the search for the Matrix with their operational data stored on AWS, but can also link to external sites such as Salesforce, ServiceNow, and Gentesk. In the process of streamlining its offerings, AWS provides Outlook AI services to analyze production issues (for visual acuity) and industrial equipment via sensors (search for tools).