Mar 26, 2021 0 Comments
Video game Electronic Arts announces end to collaboration between FIFA and Bear Mens

Mar 26, 2021

Canal + sports journalist Pierre Menace will no longer appear in FIFA video game comments. The developer of the Electronic Arts (EA) game announced the end of its collaboration with the main interested party this Thursday, questioning his behavior and his actions after the documentary aired.I am not a bitch, I am a journalist“De Marie Portalno.

The American company wrote in a statement announcing the end of this relationship that started in the FIFA 17 game. “Behavior of our Athletes and Partners E.A. It is very important for us to be in line with the values ​​of Sports FIFA. Following the actions of Pierre Menace, we immediately terminated our relationship with him. Therefore, EA does not integrate the comments of Pierre Menace into FIFA 22 or later versions of the game.“, Read in the press release?

However in the sequel to the FIFA 21 game, players will have the option to change the language if they wish. “Users who no longer want to hear the comments of Pierre Menace have the opportunity to update their settings in the game and select another language in several choices.“, Said E.A.

