NASA announces the first motor-equipped aircraft to Mars in April

NASA will attempt the first motor-equipped aircraft to Mars with an ingenious helicopter. The space agency said up to five planes were planned to be phased out Edit

247 – NASA will attempt the first motor-equipped aircraft to Mars with an ingenious helicopter. It is expected to take place on the 8th of next month. This is the first time a motorized device has flown from Earth.

Ingenuity is an ultralight helicopter that weighs just 1.8 kg and is 1.2 meters wide. The objective of the ingenuity is to detach itself vertically from the robot. During the flight, the helicopter had to capture 30 photos per second. Information published Radio Metropolitan FM.

The space agency said up to five planes were planned to be phased out. The first flight experiences took place by sending non-motorized weather balloons to Venus.

Knowledge liberates. Find out more. Follow us Telegraph.