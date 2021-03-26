Home Top News Hydrogen buses, the “zero emission motion” solution?

Hydrogen buses, the “zero emission motion” solution?

Mar 26, 2021 0 Comments
bus hydrogène Royaume Uni
Issued by Elsia Columb | On 03/26/2021 at 3:57 pm | Updated on 03/26/2021 at 16:09

In the United Kingdom, national authorities are planning new innovative projects aimed at achieving their carbon neutral objectives by 2050. These projects include the development of new models of low-emission trucks as well as hydrogen buses.

The currently stated target could significantly reduce the 45 million tons of CO2 released into the atmosphere. That’s the amount of emissions over the lifetime of 1.8 million passenger cars. Collaborate with Rightbus As part of a ‘zero emission movement’ plan, the $ 54 million funding allocated to these projects will ensure that “we will create greenery after the epidemic,” said Kwazi Quarteng, secretary of state for business, energy and industrial strategy.

These efforts form the latest introduction to the government’s national strategy. ” The bus pack is excellent 10-paragraph plan developed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson for the Green Industrial Revolution. The objectives are to accelerate the transition to zero-emission vehicles, but above all to reduce the carbon impact of transport networks in the UK.

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

