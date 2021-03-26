Hydrogen buses, the “zero emission motion” solution?

In the United Kingdom, national authorities are planning new innovative projects aimed at achieving their carbon neutral objectives by 2050. These projects include the development of new models of low-emission trucks as well as hydrogen buses.

The currently stated target could significantly reduce the 45 million tons of CO2 released into the atmosphere. That’s the amount of emissions over the lifetime of 1.8 million passenger cars. Collaborate with Rightbus As part of a ‘zero emission movement’ plan, the $ 54 million funding allocated to these projects will ensure that “we will create greenery after the epidemic,” said Kwazi Quarteng, secretary of state for business, energy and industrial strategy.

These efforts form the latest introduction to the government’s national strategy. ” The bus pack is excellent 10-paragraph plan developed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson for the Green Industrial Revolution. The objectives are to accelerate the transition to zero-emission vehicles, but above all to reduce the carbon impact of transport networks in the UK.

