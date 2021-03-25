[Fiches Draft] Jaylan Vadil (WR), electric battery | Touchdown Act (NFL Act)

Just over a month before the draft (April 29), the editorial staff of TouchDownDocu presents you with its annual “Draft Sheet”. 80 of the best university players to delight your favorite NFL team in 2021, 40 on offense and 40 on defense.

Jaylan Wade – Recipient – 22 Reply – Junior – Alabama

Cut: 1 m 78

Weight: 83 kg

Estimated draft status: Top 10

Statistics 2020: 28 receptions, 591 yards, 4 touchdowns

NFL Comparison: Tyrik Hill

Points forts

– Explosion

– Competitive receptions

– Supports

The most spectacular recipient of the draft? This is very possible for a former resident of Alabama. With incredible explosion and support, he undermines many opposing defenders. After the reception, in 2020 he was able to turn any action into a major sport or touchdown, as evidenced by an average of 21.1 yards per reception. He hit three of his four touchdowns in more than 20 yards of receptions in his final year of college. Its different tracks work well, which reinforces its separation properties. From the moment, he can get rid of the security in the press and avoid contact with the opposing cornerback in order to thank his fire support.

In addition, he is ready to fight for the wrestling he has already competed for. Although he has not been tested much in this field at the NCAA he is very firm in this field. In 2020, he was targeted 32 times by his quarterback, who completed 28 passes and dropped only one in the reception over 20 yards.

In addition, during the kick-off stages, he is very dangerous as the returnee is thankful for his support and his unique pace.

Weak points

– Experience

– Physique



Wade has undeniable physical qualities, but his size and weight could pose a problem against most bodyguards over the pressure like Stephen Gilmore. He did not test much in man-to-man safety during his university studies. He needs to expand in terms of playing eye to eye with these players.

Finally, he has no experience in the NCAA again and again. He only played 971 photos in three years in Alabama. His talent can fill this inexperience, but it may take some time for him to reconcile with the NFL defenders.

Possible locations

Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions, New York Giants, San Francisco 49ers, New England Patriots

Possible places for all catcher shortage owners to catch the Crimson Tight. This type of catcher is now all the rage with the arrival of Tyrik Hill and many teams are trying to get their gadget catcher. The five teams mentioned above have immediate needs for this position and will be happy to bring this player back at the end of April. If it exits the top 10, it will not exit the top 15. You Can’t Clear Tire Hill 2.0!