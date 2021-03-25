Home World Crimea is marked in Russian on maps of Navalny’s headquarters

Mar 25, 2021 0 Comments
Crimea is marked in Russian on maps of Navalny's headquarters

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s group has launched a platform called “Freedom for Freedom”, which has published a map of the Russian Federation. The temporarily occupied part of Crimea is shown within Russia.

Navalny’s chief executive, Leonid Volko, explained that he had spoken to her and that such a film was unacceptable. Subarov proposed to adjust the map in accordance with the internationally recognized borders of Ukraine and bring the borders of the Russian Federation.

“Mr. Volkov explained the impossibility of the proposed amendment,” – wrote Subarov.

At the same time, he stressed that he “did not like transgender arguments” brought to Navalny’s headquarters.

When Russia invaded Crimea in March 2014, the Russian president’s actions on the peninsula were not geopolitical, but “Putin’s personal revenge on the entire Ukrainian people, the Russians set a bad precedent with his revolution. “

In November 2019, Navalny said about the Crimea that “minced meat will not work again.” According to him, connecting the peninsula is illegal, but there are already 2 million people with Russian passports.

Earlier, the President of the Czech Republic Navalny said that he was a nationalist Supported the annexation of Crimea.

Will Smith

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

