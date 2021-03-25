Crimea is marked in Russian on maps of Navalny’s headquarters

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s group has launched a platform called “Freedom for Freedom”, which has published a map of the Russian Federation. The temporarily occupied part of Crimea is shown within Russia.

Navalny’s chief executive, Leonid Volko, explained that he had spoken to her and that such a film was unacceptable. Subarov proposed to adjust the map in accordance with the internationally recognized borders of Ukraine and bring the borders of the Russian Federation.

“Mr. Volkov explained the impossibility of the proposed amendment,” – wrote Subarov.

At the same time, he stressed that he “did not like transgender arguments” brought to Navalny’s headquarters.