cbse rating structure: practical knowledge, not bullying; CBSE Board’s New Assessment Program – CBS Assessment Framework for Science, Mathematics and English for Classes 6 to 10 initiated by the Minister of Education

CBSE Assessment Framework: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has developed a new assessment framework for Class VI to Class X. Federal Education Minister Dr. Nishang by Ramesh Pokri ( Minister of Education Nishank) announced the plan on Wednesday 24th March 2021 at 5.20pm. The CBSE Board, in collaboration with the British Council, has designed this evaluation framework.

The CBSE assessment framework has been introduced from Class VI to Class X, especially for the three major subjects of Science, Mathematics and English. It is based on ability. This plan has been prepared under the National Education Policy (NEP).

The method of CBSE assessment has been changed so that students do not get stuck, gain practical knowledge and develop problem solving skills.

What is a skill-based assessment?

The launch event was attended by former CBSE Board Chairperson and current Director of School Education Anita Carval. He said the school is currently focusing on educational textbooks. The outside world is different from book education. We provide knowledge to students so that the mastery-based approach is in tune with the real world. This increases their problem solving and analytical ability.

Great relief for CBSE board students; Read the group’s new guidelines

This assessment framework will provide guiding support for science, math and English teachers. So they take students to practical education. Lessons will be taught to them by taking issues and examples from everyday life. Therefore, students will not only learn the exams but also gain the ability to solve practical problems in their life, community and country through education.

Tenth-Twelfth Final Schedule, Guidelines for the Website