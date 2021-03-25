Home Science cbse rating structure: practical knowledge, not bullying; CBSE Board’s New Assessment Program – CBS Assessment Framework for Science, Mathematics and English for Classes 6 to 10 initiated by the Minister of Education

cbse rating structure: practical knowledge, not bullying; CBSE Board’s New Assessment Program – CBS Assessment Framework for Science, Mathematics and English for Classes 6 to 10 initiated by the Minister of Education

Mar 25, 2021 0 Comments
cbse rating structure: practical knowledge, not bullying; CBSE Board's New Assessment Program - CBS Assessment Framework for Science, Mathematics and English for Classes 6 to 10 initiated by the Minister of Education
CBSE Assessment Framework: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has developed a new assessment framework for Class VI to Class X. Federal Education Minister Dr. Nishang by Ramesh Pokri (Minister of Education Nishank) announced the plan on Wednesday 24th March 2021 at 5.20pm. The CBSE Board, in collaboration with the British Council, has designed this evaluation framework.

The CBSE assessment framework has been introduced from Class VI to Class X, especially for the three major subjects of Science, Mathematics and English. It is based on ability. This plan has been prepared under the National Education Policy (NEP).

The method of CBSE assessment has been changed so that students do not get stuck, gain practical knowledge and develop problem solving skills.

What is a skill-based assessment?
The launch event was attended by former CBSE Board Chairperson and current Director of School Education Anita Carval. He said the school is currently focusing on educational textbooks. The outside world is different from book education. We provide knowledge to students so that the mastery-based approach is in tune with the real world. This increases their problem solving and analytical ability.

Great relief for CBSE board students; Read the group’s new guidelines

This assessment framework will provide guiding support for science, math and English teachers. So they take students to practical education. Lessons will be taught to them by taking issues and examples from everyday life. Therefore, students will not only learn the exams but also gain the ability to solve practical problems in their life, community and country through education.

READ  How to see Dragonite meteor shower in Australia

Tenth-Twelfth Final Schedule, Guidelines for the Website

You May Also Like

A piece from the famous Wright Brothers plane will float to Mars

A piece from the famous Wright Brothers plane will float to Mars

The event-based telescope measures the magnetic field near the miraculous black hole

The event-based telescope measures the magnetic field near the miraculous black hole

Google search adds a million scientific issues

Google search adds a million scientific issues

Ingenious helicopter begins deploying on Mars: first to fly to another planet

Ingenious helicopter begins deploying on Mars: first to fly to another planet

God Level Patience has been making maps of the Milky Way galaxy for 12 years

God Level Patience has been making maps of the Milky Way galaxy for 12 years

Atmospheric-tracking satellites to ride in space flight space drag

Atmospheric-tracking satellites to ride in space flight space drag

Cary Douglas

About the Author: Cary Douglas

Cary Douglas is a reporter who covers everything from oil trading to China's biggest conglomerates and technology companies. Originally from Chicago, he is a graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *