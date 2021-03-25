Brazil | The judge defended himself by showing “discrimination” in Lula’s accusation

(Brasilia) Former Judge Sergio Moro on Wednesday backed his record in an anti-corruption campaign called “Express Laundry,” the day after the Supreme Court ruled, condemning former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and declaring him “pro”.

“All the accused were treated with respect and impartiality and without any hostility on my part,” the former magistrate said in a statement.

“Despite this Supreme Court ruling, I am completely silent on the relevance of my decisions regarding the former president,” he added.

In the context of Operation “Lavage Express”, an extensive investigation launched in 2014, Sergio Moro was the judge in charge of the trials, which condemned formal corruption in the awarding of public contracts, particularly to the Petrobras state oil company.

Photo by Michael Shinkariol, Agencies France-Press Archives Former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, at a press conference on March 10, dismissed the 2017 corruption charge by the Brazilian Supreme Court. On March 23, the court ruled in favor of then-Judge Sergio Moro.

Dozens of business leaders and political figures of all lines have been locked up.

The Supreme Court says Judge Morrow is “biased.”

On Tuesday, the second chamber of the Supreme Court announced Sergio Moro by three votes to two in the case in which Lula enjoyed a year and a half in prison from “April” to November 2019.

The decision was the result of the complete cancellation of the trial of a former trade unionist accused of taking a trip to the sea to promote a construction company.

Judge Morrow sentenced him to 9 years and 6 months’ imprisonment, a sentence of 12 years, and 1 month on appeal. He was finally released after 18 months in prison by a Supreme Court ruling.

Prior to his imprisonment, he won the 2018 presidential election by far-right candidate Jair Bolzano.

When he acknowledged at the end of 2018 that he would become the Minister of Justice for the Bolzano government, the impartiality of Sergio Moro was questioned, even as he resigned from the post in April 2020, condemning the intervention of the head of state.

Photo by Everisto SA, Agencies France-Press Archives Former Justice Sergio Moro, then Minister of Justice, spoke with President Jair Bolzano on August 29, 2019 in the Brazilian capital, Brasilia.

Collaborate with lawyers

The “Express Laundry” investigation was then further evaluated by exchanging site messages Interception Brazil, Shows the cooperation between the lawyers and Judge Morrow.

The fact that the magistrate has been declared “partial” is a new victory for Lula, who has already overturned all of her charges for technology by the same Supreme Court judge two weeks ago.

The former left-wing president (2003-2010) thus qualified to run for a third term and face Jair Bolzano in the 2022 presidential election.