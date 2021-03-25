Between London and Twenty-seven, tensions have risen

Analysis – After four-and-a-half years of heated divorce negotiations, it would have been naive to believe that the effective exit of the United Kingdom would lead to a new era of peaceful cooperation with the EU.

Boris Johnson, with his humorous smile, talking about him “European Friends”, Twenty-seven erections. Through video conference at their summit this Thursday – let’s see Joe Biden To title the guest star Special relationship Between London and Washington – during which they will discuss a ban on the export of vaccines to their former union ally. It has not been three months since the firm entered the Brexit practice to increase mutual distrust in relations.

Also read:The European Union (EU) has threatened to ban the export of the vaccine to some countries

Vaccines against goiter crystallize this antagonism with nationalist overtones. Europeans are skeptical Astrogenogen, A British-Dutch laboratory, the UK has paid more for its volume in support of its distributions. Because of this “Capitalist greed”, Paradoxically Boris Johnson. Threats of European retaliation frustrate the channel with its own setbacks as a regular occupation of the continent Rural areas