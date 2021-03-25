Are you going to 20 degrees in London next week?

After a cold winter in the UK, marked by drastic measures to prevent people from going outside, things may finally change. If the deconfiguration continues for a little while, we can’t wait to see if the weather is fun!

The sun should be on Monday, March 29th Secondary level of road map Of the government. With this arrival for a little more freedom, London will experience maximum temperatures approaching 20 ° C as the BBC already announces 18 ° C on Tuesday 30th and Wednesday 31st March. This temperature will be the hottest in 2021 so far.

So Mother Nature seems to be completely in phase by defining the new phase! In fact, since Monday, Meetings of up to 6 people will be allowed outside. The warm and sunny forecast for the last days of March is perfect for people who want to see loved ones or participate in outdoor activities.

Fingers crossed that this temperature continues until mid-April, When pub and restaurant terraces across the UK reopen.

