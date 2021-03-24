Kate Middleton and William move: Family returns to London!

As the health crisis has paralyzed the UK for months, The third most severe imprisonment was established in the country. In the process, Prince William and Kate Middleton chose to leave London and join their three children in their large garden at Anmar Hall in Norfolk. During his first imprisonment, Cambridge had already left his luggage there last April. There they were completely secluded, Will increase the number of video conferencing to maintain their functionality. Lost school Like all children in the country, Prince George and Princess Charlotte continued their home schooling.

However, the Cambridge couple are preparing to return to London, while Boris Johnson announced a restructuring plan on Monday 22 February. From March 8, School children can return to school. What to cheer up Prince William and Kate Middleton who cheated in between Their children’s lessons and professional duties. A relief for the little Cambridge kids, while not hiding the presence of Kate Middleton Especially strict mother, And restricts some policies too …

© Agencies / Bestimage

Back to normal life

At Thomas’ Patterson School, Prince George and Princess Charlotte Feeling like fish in water. So the Cambridge kids are getting ready to reunite excitedly with their classmates after several weeks of separation. A relief to Prince William and Kate Middleton, who can now fully dedicate themselves to their cause. A couple more than ever before, Since Megan and Harry left…

Photo credit: Agencies / Bestimage