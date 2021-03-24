Home Top News Kate Middleton and William move: Family returns to London!

Kate Middleton and William move: Family returns to London!

Mar 24, 2021 0 Comments
Kate Middleton and William move: Family returns to London!

After several weeks in prison, Prince William and Kate Middleton are preparing to leave their home in Anmar Hall in Norfolk. The most anticipated visit to Kensington Palace.

As the health crisis has paralyzed the UK for months, The third most severe imprisonment was established in the country. In the process, Prince William and Kate Middleton chose to leave London and join their three children in their large garden at Anmar Hall in Norfolk. During his first imprisonment, Cambridge had already left his luggage there last April. There they were completely secluded, Will increase the number of video conferencing to maintain their functionality. Lost school Like all children in the country, Prince George and Princess Charlotte continued their home schooling.

However, the Cambridge couple are preparing to return to London, while Boris Johnson announced a restructuring plan on Monday 22 February. From March 8, School children can return to school. What to cheer up Prince William and Kate Middleton who cheated in between Their children’s lessons and professional duties. A relief for the little Cambridge kids, while not hiding the presence of Kate Middleton Especially strict mother, And restricts some policies too …

© Agencies / BestimageKate Middleton, Prince William and their children George, Charlotte and Louise

Back to normal life

At Thomas’ Patterson School, Prince George and Princess Charlotte Feeling like fish in water. So the Cambridge kids are getting ready to reunite excitedly with their classmates after several weeks of separation. A relief to Prince William and Kate Middleton, who can now fully dedicate themselves to their cause. A couple more than ever before, Since Megan and Harry left

READ  Jadon Sancho swears in as Man UDT as Soulscare approaches striker contract

Photo credit: Agencies / Bestimage

You May Also Like

Sewing storage systems

Biden management confirms that it wants to increase corporate taxes

Biden management confirms that it wants to increase corporate taxes

After the flood, Australia sees the rise of thousands of spiders - West-France evening edition

After the flood, Australia sees the rise of thousands of spiders – West-France evening edition

Buckingham Palace Royaume Uni

Leader of Diversity: Buckingham’s answer to Harry and Megan?

Eastern Australia in turmoil

Eastern Australia in turmoil

Inondation à Windsor, au nord-ouest de Sydney en Australie, le 23 mars 2021 (AFP - Saeed KHAN)

Australia: Within three years, Rory had a fire

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *