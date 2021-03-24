Home Science Google search adds a million scientific issues

Google search adds a million scientific issues

Mar 24, 2021 0 Comments
Google search adds a million scientific issues

Madrid (Portaltic / EP) .- Google search engine includes new educational activities for teachers and students, including one million science issues, which are practiced interactively through questions.

Google unveiled its latest higher education features in a statement on Tuesday, citing a new interactive feature that tests knowledge in high school subjects such as math, chemistry and physics.

READ  Watch the launch of a new US spy satellite Atlas V Rocket tonight!

You May Also Like

Ingenious helicopter begins deploying on Mars: first to fly to another planet

Ingenious helicopter begins deploying on Mars: first to fly to another planet

God Level Patience has been making maps of the Milky Way galaxy for 12 years

God Level Patience has been making maps of the Milky Way galaxy for 12 years

Atmospheric-tracking satellites to ride in space flight space drag

Atmospheric-tracking satellites to ride in space flight space drag

Rover records the first sounds of its movement on Red Planet (video) - Depot.Yuva

Rover records the first sounds of its movement on Red Planet (video) – Depot.Yuva

630_360_1616239370-198_21.03.21

The center of Mars became about half the size of Earth

Science: Science and Technology: Lenta.ru

Science: Science and Technology: Lenta.ru

Cary Douglas

About the Author: Cary Douglas

Cary Douglas is a reporter who covers everything from oil trading to China's biggest conglomerates and technology companies. Originally from Chicago, he is a graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *