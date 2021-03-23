Xiaomi confirms the launch of the Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Ultra models on March 29; We have a new teaser

It’s a day to appear Siomi callFor an event scheduled for March 29th, the official teaser is coming to clarify the phones that will be announced here. As the title says, we speak Xiaomi Mi11 Ultra And Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro.

According to Weibo’s official post, Xiaomi AskSmartphones “The best Android smartphone“Great models for thousands of fans who want a great experience at the same time. Mi 11 Ultra And We 11 Dec At the camera level major updates and faster power technology are expected, which is related to the Vanilla Mi 11 model announced since December last year.

Let’s see the new photo sensor here Samsung Isocell Bright GN2 50 MPX, which can probably be integrated into a quad system or a gradient that includes a telephoto-periscope, ultra-white, macro and bokeh camera. Considering the current trend, looking at the microscope camera would not be questionable. Ultra technology will come in the Ultra version 120W fast power, Secondary screen on the back and 120x hybrid zoom. Thanks for this second screen selfie can get rid of the camera!

As for the Pro, it will have 66W charging, 120Hz screen and stereo speakers, plenty of RAM and storage. Despite earlier rumors that we will see the Mi 11 Lite version on March 29th, there is no mention of the phone in today’s teaser as the Lite versions have not been launched in China. This is only a global introduction.