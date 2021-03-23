Home Top News Shooting at a supermarket in Colorado: Shooting with police

Mar 23, 2021 0 Comments
Police in the city tweeted at the foot of the Rockies. “The situation is very turbulent,” he said in the following message.

Police sources told ABC TV that police attended after receiving a warning about the presence of a gunman in the parking lot of King Super’s Supermarket.

Police said the fire was caused by unconfirmed evidence of possible injuries.

“Our special response unit is on track to lend a hand,” the neighboring County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter.

In the footage, its authenticity has not been confirmed by authorities, and when the gunfire sounded, at least three bodies could be seen lying on the ground in and around the supermarket.

Half an hour after the first shots, dozens of law enforcement officers surrounded the supermarket. They had the armored vehicles they had at the entrance of the store.

Pictures aired live during a witness activity in the parking lot showed at least one person, and only one of the sports shorts showed a man being taken out of the store by police.

Afterwards, customers who were taken to safety outside the store sat down, wrapped in blankets and conversed with the rescuers.

