God Level Patience has been making maps of the Milky Way galaxy for 12 years

It is not a simple map, it takes a lot of patience to combine the pieces into one detailed map. Astronomer J.P. It took 12 years to build Metsvino Map of the Milky Way galaxy.

Beginning in 2009, Metsvino launched this ambitious and ambitious project. He compiled a 1.7 megapixel Milky Way mosaic and included 234 unique images.

As you can see in the picture below, Finnish astronomers have produced an extraordinary creation, a map of the Milky Way galaxy with about 20 billion out of a total of 200 billion galaxies.

For 12 years creating maps, Metzvino explains why. He photographed most of the mosaics as individual songs and published them as independent works of art.

Technically, to photograph stars in space, Metsvino uses different approaches to each other, one of which uses a camera. There are celestial bodies that require more exposure than others because they appear dull and hard. For example, supernova residue requires more than 60 hours of exposure.

In all, it took 1,250 hours in those 12 years to produce Metsvino Map of the Milky Way galaxy This.

If you can find the ‘treasure’ organized by Metsvino, you can find the California Nebula, the Pelican Nebula, the Guides Nebula and more.

