Basketball: NBA legend Elgin Baylor is dead

Mar 23, 2021 0 Comments
LHe mourns one of the legends of the NBA and the Lakers. Elgin Baylor, who died peacefully at the age of 86, is surrounded by his wife Elaine and daughter Crystal, the Los Angeles basketball franchise has announced. Until 1958 Baylor was elected by the Lakers, while ownership was in Minneapolis. Since its first season in the NBA, the 1.96m winger has marked the spirits by averaging 24.9 points, 15 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game, and has been named the Rookie of the Season (Best Rookie) of the season.

This was the beginning of an exciting career that ended in 1971, in which Baylor averaged 27.4 to 23,149 points per game. The only downside: Despite eight finals between 1958 and 1971, he never won an NBA title, three of which were against Boston, each with a return to the Celtics. Ironically, the Lakers won the NBA title at the end of the 1971/72 season, in which Baylor had to hang out after nine games due to a knee problem.

But Baylor goes with one more record: the most points a player can score in a 1962 NBA Finals game against the Boston Celtics. His jersey stamped with the number 22 is mounted on the hangers of Staples Center, the lockers’ famous room, in front of which is a statue of him bearing his statue from 2018. After his playing career, Baller coached New Orleans jazz from 1974 to 1979, before joining rival Los Angeles Clippers in 1986 as vice president of basketball operations. He remained there until his retirement in 2008.

