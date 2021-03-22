Home Top News Donald Trump is about to launch his site on social networks

Donald Trump is about to launch his site on social networks

Mar 22, 2021 0 Comments
Donald Trump, who has been banned from Twitter since January, will return to social media within three months “Its own site”, Said an adviser to the former president of the United States on Sunday, March 21st.

“I think we’ll see President Trump again on social media with his own site in two or three months.”Jason Miller told Fox News.

He did not want to give further details on its plans “Platform”, Refers only to several meetings held in Mar-e-Lago, the Florida home of the Republican billionaire.

“It’s not just one company approaching the president, there are many companies.”, And “This new site will be great and everyone will love it, it will bring millions and millions, tens of thousands of subscribers to this new site.”, He still promised.

Prohibited from all sides

Twitter, the New York businessman’s main communications tool, deleted the @realDonaldTrump account and its 88 million subscribers after his supporters attacked Capital on January 6.

The former president, who left the White House on January 20 after being defeated by Democrat Joe Biden in the November election, has been temporarily or permanently banned by other major social networking sites or websites, including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Snapshot. .

Since then, although he has been very influential within the Republican Party and has not refused to run for president, medieval and thunderous news of American political career have been rarely heard in recent years.

Obs with AFP

