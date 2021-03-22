Home Top News Couche-Dart announces its intention to sell 355 businesses in North America

Couche-Dart announces its intention to sell 355 businesses in North America

Mar 22, 2021 0 Comments
McKinsey, tainted by opiates, will replace the boss

Canadian Food and Fuel Supply Group Cooch-Dart announced Monday that it intends to sell 49 convenience stores in the United States and sell 306 in North America.

Also read:Half of Carrefour will provide a driver, pedestrian driver or delivery service by the end of 2021

These sites are no longer responding. “Strategic goalsThe Quebec group Couche-Dart said in a statement that it had sought to reconcile with Carrefour, a supermarket company blocked by the French government in January. Koch-Dart, World Heavyweight “Convenience storesQue notes that it has decided to sell 49 sites in Oklahoma to Casey’s General Stores Group for US $ 39 million (33 33 million) as Quebecs call these convenience stores, which are often supported by gas stations. Cooch-Dart also points out that it has retained the services of a real estate company to coordinate sales of 306 sites in North America (269 in 25 states in the United States and 37 in six states in Canada).

«Expressions of interest are expected in early MayCooch-Dart adds. In about twenty countries around the world, especially in North America and Northern Europe, Cooch-Dort has more than 14,000 stores in its network, which is under the Circle K banner, of which nearly 11,000 sell fuel. The group derives about 70% of its revenue from petrol sales.

READ  Giancarlo Stanton stretches home run tears with slam in ninth inning

You May Also Like

Inondation à Windsor, au nord-ouest de Sydney en Australie, le 23 mars 2021 (AFP - Saeed KHAN)

Australia: Within three years, Rory had a fire

Des milliers d

Thousands of evacuations in Australia affected by torrential rains

Tirs dans un supermarché du Colorado: échange de coups de feu avec les forces de l'ordre

Shooting at a supermarket in Colorado: Shooting with police

La quête des jurés se prolonge au procès du meurtre de George Floyd: "Il n'y a pas un seul endroit dans tout l'Etat qui n'ait pas été exposé à l'extrême médiatisation de ce dossier"

The search for jurors in the George Floyd murder trial continues: “There is not a single place in the entire state where this case is not covered by the serious media.”

The debate over Australia’s relations with the British monarchy resumed

EU law enforcement agencies are interested in activities of the GlobalMoney and Wargaming LLC companies involved in the dirty money laundering (Part 1)

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *