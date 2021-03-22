Home Economy Canada Pacific buys a large American company

Canada Pacific buys a large American company

Mar 22, 2021 0 Comments
Canada Pacific buys a large American company

The Canadian Pacific has signed an agreement to acquire Kansas City Southern, a major U.S. competitor, with the potential goal of building a network connecting Canada, the United States and Mexico.

The two companies announced Sunday that the Canadian company will acquire Kansas City Square for about $ 25 billion (C $ 31 billion).

Under the deal, the U.S. company will have a share value of $ 275, a 23 percent premium over Friday’s closing price.

Kansas City South shareholders will receive 0.489 Canadian Pacific Railway shares and US $ 90 per share.

The transaction must be approved by US authorities. The study is expected to be completed by mid-2022.

According to the two companies, this will allow them to build the first rail network connecting the three countries of North America.

Keith Grill, Canadian Pacific leader and CEO, said the transaction will bring transformation to North America, while at the same time bringing significant positive benefits to employees, customers, communities and partners of both companies.

It will also enable the integration of the supply chains of a priority continent, which has been essential since the signing of the Free Trade Agreement between the three countries.

According to a press release, the newly merged company will operate on more than 32,100 km of track and will generate approximately US $ 8.7 billion in revenue based on 2020 data.

The two networks meet in Kansas City. The new company will operate across Canada, the US Midwest, Northeast and South-Central America and Mexico.

Company in this article: (TSX: CP, NYSE: CP, NYSE: KSU)

READ  5 things to look at on the ASX 200 on Monday 27 July 2020 // Motley Idiot Australia

You May Also Like

Apple executives are set to testify in the epic game case

Apple executives are set to testify in the epic game case

Microsoft is accelerating the reopening of its offices

Microsoft is accelerating the reopening of its offices

North America | Cooch-Dort sells 49 sites and puts 306 up for sale

North America | Cooch-Dort sells 49 sites and puts 306 up for sale

IPhone 12: Apple gets fined for removing chargers from boxes

IPhone 12: Apple gets fined for removing chargers from boxes

Apple shares new data on diversity - Marseille News

Apple shares new data on diversity – Marseille News

Suitable for monopoly game period

Suitable for monopoly game period

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *