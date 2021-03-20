Samsung Galaxy A52 5G – Specifications, Hands and First Posts: Gadget.ro – Hi-Tech Lifestyle

With Samsung Galaxy A52 And Galaxy A72 The Galaxy A52 5G was also offered.

There are no hardware differences between the Galaxy A52 and the Galaxy A55 5G:

Show with update rate on 120 Hz Vs 90Hz;

Vs 90Hz; Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 2.2 GHz with 2 x Grio 570 + 6 X Grio 570 1.8 GHz + Adreno 619 GPU and 2x Grio 465 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G 2.3 GHz + 6 X Gyo 465 Silver with 1.8 GHz and above. 8nm;

2.2 GHz with 2 x Grio 570 + 6 X Grio 570 1.8 GHz + Adreno 619 GPU and 2x Grio 465 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G 2.3 GHz + 6 X Gyo 465 Silver with 1.8 GHz and above. 8nm; Differences in emission power (0.35W / kg per head and 0.84W / kg vs 1.05 W / kg versus 1.42 W / kg per head).

Otherwise they are identical in weight and size first connection, camera and video, battery etc.

I. Specifications;

6.00-inch Super AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution, 800 Nights brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5, 120 Hz refresh rate, IP67 certification for water and dust contact, display / body ratio 84.9%, 405 ppi;

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 8nm, 6/8GB RAM and 128/256GB storage, built into the microSD card slot;

8nm, 6/8GB RAM and 128/256GB storage, built into the microSD card slot; Android 11 with a UI 3.1;

5G , WiFi injection, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB Type-C 2.0, 3.5mm jack, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, screen integrated optical fingerprint reader, A-GPS, GLONASS, Galileo and Location via PDS;

, WiFi injection, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB Type-C 2.0, 3.5mm jack, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, screen integrated optical fingerprint reader, A-GPS, GLONASS, Galileo and Location via PDS; 64 megapixel width with f / 1.8 and OIS, 12 megapixel ultravide with f / 2.2, 5 megapixel macro with f / 2.4, 5 megapixel for field depth with f / 2.4, 4k or 120 fps at 30 fps Up to 1080p;

30 megapixel selfie camera with f / 2.2 shooting 4K at 30 fps;

45W mAh battery 25W charge (0 – 50% in 30 minutes), 189 gr. And dimensions are 159.9 x 75.1 x 8.4 mm.

II. Galaxy A55 5G – hands-on and first impressions;

Design

It has glass on the front and plastic on the back, but you won’t feel like it’s a cheap smartphone. They chose a good quality polycarbonate, and it would expose a short sleeve made in a store. I turned a black pattern on all sides and appreciated the fact that it didn’t collect fingerprints so quickly on the back, and it was a bit matte. It seems to me to be an elegant device.

They were able to operate the camera on 4 sensors without endangering the glass, and you can place the phone on a flat surface without any worries. I would say we have a phone that can be used without a security card because there is plastic on the back. Especially since the Galaxy A52 has a 6.5-inch display that can be grasped well in one hand.

Upstairs is a microphone and combo slot. On the right side you will find the power button and volume control, and at the base you will find one of the stereo speakers with USB Type-C 2.0 port, 3.5mm jack and Dolby Atmos.

You have a complete gallery of images and draw a conclusion about the design lines. It seems to me that somehow it went to safety, the phone stamps the idea of ​​time tolerance. IP67 certification is an important plus in dealing with water and dust. It bears total sinking, however the manufacturer denies warranty if anything happens in this application situation.

திரை;

There are a few pro points, here I will mention the brightness of a maximum of 800 nights (best for an intermediate level), but also the refresh rate that can be set to 120Hz. I do not know now how well it handles 5G which uses 4500 mAh battery power, but requires a Tribu + more brightness for a higher refresh rate.

The screen attracts with its pleasant colors, almost non-existent reflections of the surrounding space. Display settings are somewhat classic for a Samsung, you have a darker mode, which gives better autonomy to the Super AMOLED screen, setting the screen to 120Hz or 60Hz to conserve battery power (I would say you can when you switch to 120Hz ‘actually go to 60Hz, as the battery enters the red zone Only when you are forced to)

It is used in factory foil and integrated into the fingerprint reader display. We went for the optical solution, but not as ultrasonic as the Galaxy S21 series.

Hardware, operating system and applications;

Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G + 6/8GB RAM + 128/256GB storage. It seems to me to be the hardware package enough to run any application or game in the Play Store. Samsung will no longer be stingy in terms of RAM or storage. We did not find any technical details regarding storage as UFS 2.0 / 2.1 or 3.0 / 3.1. I expect one of these options.

It should be noted that the internal storage can be added in addition to the microSD slot (combo slot that allows 2 solutions: dual SIM or single SIM + slot for microSD up to 1SD).

Consider the Samsung approach, we have an intermediate size with 3.5mm jack, microSD slot and charger. It seems to me the sigh of those who chose the Galaxy S21 / S21 Plus. I also did not mention the presence of OIS in the wide sensor.

Below you will find a UI 3.1 interface on the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, and you will find numerous pre-installed apps and services from Google, Microsoft, and Samsung. In general, they are useful applications, which you can uninstall or disable. Secure folder seems to me to be the most advanced solution for storing private files in mobile file. It seems to me that this is a function that other companies in the Android universe do not take as seriously as Samsung.

A UI 3.1 pe Samsung Galaxy A52 5G;

Photo and video camera;

We have a system like Galaxy A52 5G:

a. Main room;

64 megapixel width f / 1.8, OIS + PDAF, 26mm equivalent, 0.8 micron pixel size;

F / 2.2, 123-degree angle, 12-megapixel ultraviolet with 1.12 micron pixel size;

5 megapixel macro with f / 2.4;

5 megapixels with f / 2.4 for field depth.

It does not have a tele sensor, and cropping from a 64-megapixel sensor. If it has TVs with OIS, you have no reason to switch to the GALAXY A72 5G (when this version will be announced).

It can shoot 4K at 30 fps or 1080p at 120 fps, Ciro-EIS for a specific resolution.

b. Selfie camera;

It is integrated into a polka dot cutout just like Samsung used in its smartphones from the Galaxy S10. It has multiple megapixels – 32GB with f / 2.2, equivalent to 26mm, 0.8 micron pixel size and 4K capability at 30 fps. I think this is the first intermediate front-facing camera capable of recording video at such a resolution.

Photos taken with the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G;

III. What are the prices for Samsung Galaxy A52 5G?

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage – approximately 429 Euro /. 2104 Lee;

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage – approximately 489 Euro / s. 2400 lbs.

It seems to me that they are the smartphones that work best when extending a contract, boarding etc. They will be strongly encouraged and Samsung has many strengths that it can bring to the younger generation to encourage them to choose the Galaxy A in 2021.