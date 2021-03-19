Home Science Weather warning. In many provinces, there will be heavy thunderstorms and snowfall from this Friday until next Sunday

Mar 19, 2021 0 Comments
The Directorate General of Meteorology (DGM) has forecast heavy thundershowers and snowfall in several parts of the kingdom from this Friday, March 19, 2021 to next March 21, 2021.

Heavy thunderstorms (50 to 80 mm) are expected at the Orange Vigilance level this Saturday from 6 a.m. to 6 a.m. next Sunday, in the provinces of Chepstow, M’Tik-Finitech, Tetovan and Al Hoceima, DGM . Meteorological bulletin.

Simultaneous thunderstorms (30 to 50 mm) can affect up to the same period, while the provinces of Foss-Angra, Larach, Ousen, Danger-Asila, Nador and Troych indicate DGM, and estimated accumulations may exceed places.

Similarly, DGM forecasts moderate thundershowers (15 to 25 mm) locally this Friday in Al House, Asilal, Beni Mollal, Midelt, El Hazeb, Meknes, Dasa, Cefru, Kursif, Chemist, Errachidia and Fez. Domestic thundershowers (15 to 25 mm) from 9 am to 6 pm tomorrow, Penslimane, Perchit, Casablanca, Kenitra, Medina, Mohamadiya, Nowsur, Rabat, Saleh and Skrat-Temara.

In addition, snowfall (15 to 30 cm in 24 hours) is expected from this Friday to Sunday, March 21, 2021 in the provinces of Al House, Al Hoceima, Ajilal, Beni Mellal, Paulman, Chefzoun, and Ephraim. , Kenifra, Middlet, Cefro and Dasa.

Similarly, strong winds (75 to 85 km / hr) are expected in the provinces of Asa-Jack, Stauka-Ait Baha, Guillaume, Overseasate, CD Ifni, Tata and Disney on Friday and tomorrow, Saturday. -Jack, Stouka-Ait Baha, Bahos-Angra, Guilmim, M’Tick-Fintech, Oversat, CD Ifni, Danger-Asila, Tata, Tetovan and Disney.

In addition, forecasts indicate a temperature cold, with a minimum temperature of -6 and C and -1 C in the reliefs of tomorrow, March 20, 2021, the next day, Sunday, Al House, Ajilal, Beni Melll, Efren, Oversat, Tingir, Bowlman and Middlet provinces. The maximum is -1 ° C and + 4 C.

