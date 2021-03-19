Home Top News London: Deputy Patel wants to reform the mayoral election

London: Deputy Patel wants to reform the mayoral election

Mar 19, 2021 0 Comments
votes élections maire Londres
Issued by Elsia Columb | On 03/18/2021 at 4:23 pm | Updated on 03/18/2021 at 4:43 pm

Priti Patel is back in the spotlight. It was recently targeted by harassment allegations against its teams and is today heavily criticized. After the mayor announced his plan to change the electoral system, he was accused by Labor opposition of “completely ignoring devolution”. Tony Blair, who was elected Prime Minister in 1997, carried out reforms in favor of devolution. It is elected by universal suffrage by transferring decision-making power from parliament to a devolved regional assembly. It is this tradition that the Secretary of State for Home Affairs has been accused of insulting.

The Minister announced measures to abandon the “fill-vote” system, which has been in place since 2000, and move towards a “pre-office first” system from 2024. Under the current electoral system, voters have the right to a first and second choice. If no candidate gets an absolute majority in the first round, then only the two candidates with the most votes run. We add to their score the number of ballots that appear as a second choice. It is one of the two with a majority of first and second choice. With the first post-election past departing from any option, the voter will select only one candidate, the elected official who then receives the highest number of votes.

The Electoral Reform Association said the minister wanted to return to the “outdated electoral system”. Priti Patel said the planned changes should be ensured by government law. Therefore, the next local elections on May 6 will not be affected.

READ  Delhi-Noida border will remain closed, 42% of COVID-19 cases traced to the capital

So that London News does not miss anything, Subscribe to our newsletter in two clicks !

You May Also Like

Australia's fire sent smoke into the stratosphere like a volcanic eruption (layer)

Australia’s fire sent smoke into the stratosphere like a volcanic eruption (layer)

Vaccination record Londres

I was vaccinated in London in 60 seconds

In the United States, oaks are drought tolerant

In the United States, oaks are drought tolerant

art rues royaume uni

Art defines itself long before its time in the United Kingdom

Australie: un fugitif retrouvé nu dans une zone infestée de crocodiles

The fleeing crocodile was found naked in the affected area

ATP - Open 13> Medvedev: "Temperature changes between Australia and Europe affect your body"

ATP – Open 13> Medvedev: “Temperature changes between Australia and Europe affect your body”

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *