The sweet madness of “live shopping” burns China

With his long dark hair, slightly rough voice and boundless energy, Via is the face of direct shopping boom in China. On the e-commerce company Alibaba ‘s Daoba Live platform, this influence attracts visitors every evening more than the Miss France pageant and Enfor’s evening. During the biggest Chinese e-commerce licensing sale on November 11, more than 80 million Chinese were behind their smartphone, a mix of his live streaming show, telescope, entertainment and group discussions.

At thirty-five, Via can destroy everything: cosmetics, clothes, noodle dishes or junk bags. He even donated a rocket for 5 million euros! Brands like Tesla or Procter & Gamble are trying harder to improve their products. Kim Kardashian has also teamed up with Via to sell her KKW perfume. “ 3,2,1…. Via starts the live count. A web link appears on the phone screen, one click, 4 digit code to verify mobile payment and… 15,000 bottles sold! “Kim, you have to give us more stock!” “ Introduces Via to the blunted American star at Duplex from California.