The fleeing crocodile was found naked in the affected area

A man who violated his judicial review duties was found naked by two fishermen in a crocodile-infested swamp in northern Australia, where he survived several days in the trees, including eating snails.

Kevin Joiner and Cam Fast were out fishing near Darwin, the capital of the Northern Territory, on Sunday afternoon.

“We don’t understand what he’s doing there,” Kevin Joiner told Nine News Wednesday. “We thought he was having an exciting New Year.”

The man was dehydrated and needed help, so Joiner says the fishermen took him with them, gave him shorts, a beer and took him to Darwin.

But once in hospital, he was arrested for failing to respect his judicial assessment in an arms robbery case.

The two fishermen said they fell naked because the man said he had lost the ability to walk around the area.

“We found this out when we went to see him at the hospital,” Cam Fast said.

Len Turner, a Northern Regional Police officer, confirmed to the media that the man would be prosecuted in several cases.

“He has been arrested, but he is still being treated at the Royal Darwin Hospital where he is being treated for a self-inflicted injury,” he told N.T.