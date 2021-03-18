Home Top News The fleeing crocodile was found naked in the affected area

The fleeing crocodile was found naked in the affected area

Mar 18, 2021 0 Comments
Australie: un fugitif retrouvé nu dans une zone infestée de crocodiles
Unusual

A man who violated his judicial review duties was found naked by two fishermen in a crocodile-infested swamp in northern Australia, where he survived several days in the trees, including eating snails.


Kevin Joiner and Cam Fast were out fishing near Darwin, the capital of the Northern Territory, on Sunday afternoon.

“We don’t understand what he’s doing there,” Kevin Joiner told Nine News Wednesday. “We thought he was having an exciting New Year.”

The man was dehydrated and needed help, so Joiner says the fishermen took him with them, gave him shorts, a beer and took him to Darwin.

But once in hospital, he was arrested for failing to respect his judicial assessment in an arms robbery case.

The two fishermen said they fell naked because the man said he had lost the ability to walk around the area.

“We found this out when we went to see him at the hospital,” Cam Fast said.

Len Turner, a Northern Regional Police officer, confirmed to the media that the man would be prosecuted in several cases.

“He has been arrested, but he is still being treated at the Royal Darwin Hospital where he is being treated for a self-inflicted injury,” he told N.T.

READ  Live updates on new snow and ice weather warnings for camps

You May Also Like

ATP - Open 13> Medvedev: "Temperature changes between Australia and Europe affect your body"

ATP – Open 13> Medvedev: “Temperature changes between Australia and Europe affect your body”

Équipe du Brésil championne en 2019

2021 US Cup: Brazil debuts against Venezuela

An agreement to make peace

An agreement to make peace

Moderna tests children with its anti-govt vaccine

Moderna tests children with its anti-govt vaccine

Incendie

Australia: 2019/2020 “Clearly” burned by global warming

A large green bee attracts nets found in Australia (video)

A large green bee attracts nets found in Australia (video)

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *