Nobody does this: A simple trick destroys your smartphone memory

But many users do not seem to be familiar with this simple option. In fact, a recent study by the American Technology Portal revealed Android Power : Nearly half of the respondents never used this option to free up phone memory. In a few clicks we will show you how to clear the cache of your applications and what is behind this word.

Smartphones these days always come with great memories – up to 512GB with more expensive flagship models. But anyone with a cheap cell phone and not inserting a memory card will quickly reach the limit of storage capacity even in 2021. There are simple ways to free up extra memory – the simplest is temporary storage.

Temporary storage: This is very easy

There are different options for clearing the cache of applications. Image: CIP

Basically, caching is an effective technology – applications often use it to store data in an accessible context, e.g. Websites. You do not have to download this data again and again. However, over time a large amount of data accumulates in the smartphone. Browser applications such as Chrome or Opera and social media are particularly vulnerable and often contain multiple GB size caches. If you remove them from time to time, a lot of storage space is free.

To clear the app’s cache, go to its info page in Settings. There you will find an entry showing how much storage space the application uses. Click here. You will see how big the cache is and you can clear it with a single click.

If this is too complicated for you, you can also use a one-click solution. Many Android manufacturers offer an optimization app for their devices, and often have a cache cleaner as well. Use this to clear the cache of all installed applications.

Alternatively, you can use third-party application solutions. One of the most popular cleaner apps is SD Maid – a free Android app that comes without ads and comes with various practical features. You can use it to detect and delete unused computer files or use the paid utility cleaner to check every application for unused files.