Moderna tests children with its anti-govt vaccine

Mar 17, 2021 0 Comments
American biotechnology company Moderna announced on Tuesday that it will begin testing its Govit-19 vaccine for thousands of children between the ages of 6 months and 11 years.

There are a total of 6,750 children scheduled for this clinical trial in the United States and Canada.

The company announced that the test will make it possible to study the vaccine’s “safety, tolerance, reaction (production of undesirable effects, editor’s note) and efficacy” as the first dose begins to be administered.

First, two different strengths for children 2 to 11 years of age and three strengths (including one less than one) for children 6 months to 2 years of age will be examined.

Once the optimal dose has been determined, other children will be given a placebo, which will compare the vaccinated group with the unconfirmed one.

Babies will be followed for 12 months after the second injection.

Vaccines related to the Moderna vaccine have been tested since December for adolescents aged 12 to 18 years. There are about 3,000 participants in this experiment.

The Moderna vaccine is currently approved for people 18 years of age and older in some countries, including North America, the European Union and Israel and Singapore. It is given as two injections at four-week intervals.

