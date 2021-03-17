A large green bee attracts nets found in Australia (video)

Posted by Manon 17 March 2021

Surprised to see an Australian A great one Bee Green In one field, you can see in the video below. Internet users were amazed at the beauty of the model.

A green bee was discovered in Australia

This Australian man was recently shocked to see a green bee. Australian Entomologist shared a remarkable picture on the Australia Entertainment page. So he hoped to confirm the exact bee species after it was discovered in northern Australia.

He writes: “Hello, a friend sent me this picture and we have a feeling it might beA bee, a carpenter. Second opinion will be appreciated ”.

It didn’t take long for Netizens to engage in an online discussion. One of them quickly commented that this model was beyond doubt A “male carpenter bee xylogopa”.

A model that appeals to amateurs

For their part, other Internet users do not know what race it is. However, many consider this bee to be “too cold”. Others find out “Incredible and very beautiful” model.

In December 2020, many Australian bee enthusiasts were amazed to see a blue bound bee. These bees were found in all Australian states except Tasmania.

These insects are not invasive. They are also known by their scientific name, Amegilla cingulate. They tend to live alone and do not produce honey. These blue bees can grow up to 11 mm in size and usually live for 40 days.

