Rahon. Why Jura’s Rivers Inhabit North American Salmon

Credit Robinet was overjoyed at the catch this Saturday, March 13 in Rahon. A 35cm model, with a pink belly, observes, “I was looking for a brown trout, I never thought I’d pick a salmon.”

His favorite fish in Orion is a brook salmon or brook trout.

“There is no salmon in the Jura because it’s not part of the bisculture of the Rh படுகne Basin, salmon is mainly in the Atlantic Basin,” commented Guarantees of the French Office’s Department of Service There were leaks of fish in the Rahon field before fishing, and some fish were brook salmon. “