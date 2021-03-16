Australia: 22 athletes pre-selected for the Tokyo Olympics

22 opals have been selected to take part in a week-long training camp from March 22 to 28 in preparation for the Tokyo Olympics.
This list includes players who are unable to participate due to acting abroad.
There are currently no players in the Women’s League, but many have passed France (Rebecca Allen, Kayla George, Lilani Mitchell, Jenna O’Hia, Stephanie Talbot, Marianna Tolo, Sami Whitcomb).
“With team members and coaches from all over the world, we have limited opportunities to train and play together before the Tokyo Olympics,” said coach Sandy Prondello.
In Tokyo, Australia will be in Group C with Puerto Rico, China and Belgium.
|Playful
|Association
|Rebecca Allen
|Valencia Basket (Spain)
|Jidina Aguso
|JCU Townsville
|Sarah Flickows
|Jaiko Southside
|Liz Combage
|Jayco Southside / Las Vegas Aces (WNBA)
|Rebecca Cole
|Jaiko Southside
|Katie-Ray Epsy
|Perth Links
|Darcy Corbin
|Perth Links
|Kayla George
|Deek’s Melbourne Boomers
|Sheila Healing
|JCU Townsville
|Tessa Levy
|Villawood Properties Pentigo Spirit
|Des Madgen
|Deek’s Melbourne Boomers
|This is Macbeth
|Deakin Melbourne Boomers / Seattle Storm (WNBA)
|Diana Mangakahia
|Syracuse U. (USA)
|Lilani Mitchell
|Geiko Southside Flyers / Washington Mystics (WNBA)
|Lauren Nicholson
|JCU Townsville
|Jenna O’Hie
|Jaiko Southside
|Madison Rocky
|UC Capitals
|Jazz Shelley
|Oregon U.S. (USA)
|Alanna Smith
|Adelaide Lightning
|Stephanie Talbot
|Adelaide Lightning / Seattle Storm (WNBA)
|Marianna Dolo
|Capitals U.C.
|Sami Whitcomb
|Galatasaray (Turkey) / New York Liberty (WNBA)
Photo: Liz Campege (FIBA)