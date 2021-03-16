Australia: 22 athletes pre-selected for the Tokyo Olympics

22 opals have been selected to take part in a week-long training camp from March 22 to 28 in preparation for the Tokyo Olympics.

This list includes players who are unable to participate due to acting abroad.

There are currently no players in the Women’s League, but many have passed France (Rebecca Allen, Kayla George, Lilani Mitchell, Jenna O’Hia, Stephanie Talbot, Marianna Tolo, Sami Whitcomb).

“With team members and coaches from all over the world, we have limited opportunities to train and play together before the Tokyo Olympics,” said coach Sandy Prondello.

In Tokyo, Australia will be in Group C with Puerto Rico, China and Belgium.

Playful Association Rebecca Allen Valencia Basket (Spain) Jidina Aguso JCU Townsville Sarah Flickows Jaiko Southside Liz Combage Jayco Southside / Las Vegas Aces (WNBA) Rebecca Cole Jaiko Southside Katie-Ray Epsy Perth Links Darcy Corbin Perth Links Kayla George Deek’s Melbourne Boomers Sheila Healing JCU Townsville Tessa Levy Villawood Properties Pentigo Spirit Des Madgen Deek’s Melbourne Boomers This is Macbeth Deakin Melbourne Boomers / Seattle Storm (WNBA) Diana Mangakahia Syracuse U. (USA) Lilani Mitchell Geiko Southside Flyers / Washington Mystics (WNBA) Lauren Nicholson JCU Townsville Jenna O’Hie Jaiko Southside Madison Rocky UC Capitals Jazz Shelley Oregon U.S. (USA) Alanna Smith Adelaide Lightning Stephanie Talbot Adelaide Lightning / Seattle Storm (WNBA) Marianna Dolo Capitals U.C. Sami Whitcomb Galatasaray (Turkey) / New York Liberty (WNBA)

Photo: Liz Campege (FIBA)