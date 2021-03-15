Tex ... Samsung operating system converts a mobile phone into a home computer

Many Samsung phone buyers are unaware that they can use their devices as a home computer or laptop, thanks to an app launched and developed by a Korean company in recent years.

According to the site “KismodoThe Tex app allows anyone with a Samsung phone or tablet to browse their contents on their computer screens using a computer mouse and computer keyboard.

Thanks to the “Tex” operating system introduced by Samsung in 2017 before being modified and upgraded in 2019, the user can easily access his phone applications through his computer screen so that many tasks can be done with less effort. For example, it is possible to edit documents, send text messages and preview applications. Clear, larger and more without the need to transfer files to computers.

To use the “Dix” operating system, the special application must be downloaded through the links provided by the “Samsung” website, in accordance with the operating system operating systems such as Windows or Mac.

When the phone is connected, via cable or wireless, the computer recognizes the Samsung phone and its contents appear on the big screen.

After that, the user can quickly transfer files from phone to computer, or vice versa, and manipulate the phone like a computer using a “mouse” and keyboard.

Samsung Galaxy tablets in its latest releases can be connected to the phone via the “Dix” operating system, by pressing the Tex icon in the Quick Settings panel to switch to a desktop-like screen.

You can also use the wireless connection mode with the TV screen using the broadcast protocol “Miracast”, and then the TV screen that displays the address of the wireless connection if there is a TV screen or broadcast device that supports that protocol.

After the Samsung phone or tablet is connected to the computer or TV screen, the command that allows the “Tex” mode to start must be approved, indicating that an alert may appear on the screen, which allows the user to control the cursor that appears on the screen of the phone or tablet by moving the cursor.

After that, the user can go to the settings panel on the “Dix” operating system on the desktop “computer screen” and then see the various options mentioned in changing the wallpaper, font size and other features.

The user can click the small application network icon at the bottom left of the screen to display a list of applications, run the applications he wants, move them to the taskbar, or resize them.

One of the drawbacks of using the operating system is that not all Android apps work properly, but most of them adapt well when opened on the big screen.

Samsung warns that due to the rapid consumption of the phone’s battery, the user’s phone may overheat while activating the “Dix” operating system. So, this site will be useful to accomplish some tasks that are difficult to do on the phone, writing a long text message.