Environment. Hundreds of Cetaceans stranded in the Australian Gulf, 25 of whom died

They may be pilot whales, which have not yet been confirmed by the Ministry of Environment.

Tasmanian Department of the Environment Marine mammals are trapped in a sand bar in the harbor of Macquarie, a bay covered by a narrow passage along the island’s wild and sparsely populated west coast.

At least 25 Cetaceans have died in an isolated bay in Tasmania in southern Australia, with more than 250 stranded, local officials said Monday, while experts are trying to save them.

Nick Deca, who is in charge of the rescue operation, notes that two large groups of Cetaceans are trapped on sandy shores within a hundred meters of the Gulf. “They are in the water, but it is very difficult to see how many of these Cetaceans have died or what condition they are in,” he said from the nearby town of Strahan.

The police are there. Marine environmentalists are assessing the situation before starting rescue operations early Tuesday morning.

“It will be a good wave for us when we start action tomorrow, but apparently the waves are going up and down, so we are aiming for the best window of fire,” Nick Deca said.

Fibers of marine mammals occur relatively frequently in Tasmania, but this includes a large number of animals.

He intervened in recent days as the media became interested in the plight of a stray humpback whale in rivers affected by crocodiles in northern Australia. Cetacean, who spent 17 days in the river, was finally found in the high seas outside Darwin, according to public broadcaster ABC.