Don’t worry about charging! Rent a power bank for only Rs 20 and then the battery will run as long as you want – Marathi News | No worries when the phone goes out Rent Powerbank service Spike will be coming near you soon

Navi Delhi – Smart phone It has become a part of life. On a large scale Skills It is used. However, most of the time the phone’s battery is running low due to constant running. The phone is shut down due to non-payment during work hours and various problems are encountered. That’s why there is good news for smartphone users. They no longer have to take on the tension of having to pay a fee. This is because the first smartphone Power Bank rental service was launched in the country ‘Spike’.

The company has a network of 8 thousand locations

It has 8,000 locations in 11 cities across the country. The company currently has outlets in Bangalore, Delhi, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Coimbatore, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Jaipur and Pune. You can rent a power bank from one store and return to another outlet.

A minimum of Rs.20 per hour

Spike has 3 rental plans. The standard plan costs Rs.20 per hour. The Elite plan pays Rs.1199 throughout the year. The Supreme Plan is Rs. Gives lifetime membership to 1999. For those who use this rental service, debit card, credit card, UPI and BDM can be used to make payments.

Ramani Iyer, co-founder of Justice Limited, has launched her new venture ‘Spike’. Iyer wants to establish Spike as the world’s largest smartphone power bank rental service company. Within a few months of the company In India The most comprehensive smartphone Power Bank has become a rental network. A Hindi website has published a news about this.

Click here for the latest tech and gadget news ….

https://www.lokmat.com/tech/

English Summary:

No worries when the phone goes out Rent Powerbank service Spike will be coming near you soon

Web Title: No worries when the phone goes out Rent Powerbank service Spike will be coming near you soon

Get the latest Marathi News , Maharashtra News And Live Marathi News Headlines Politics, sports, entertainment, business and hyperlocal news from all the cities of Maharashtra.