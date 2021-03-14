Home Top News Brazil | Justice forbids “honor killing” for feminist murders

Brazil | Justice forbids “honor killing” for feminist murders

Mar 14, 2021 0 Comments
Brazil | Justice forbids "honor killing" for feminist murders

(Brasilia) The Brazilian Supreme Court has ruled that it is unconstitutional to call “honor killings” as a mitigation measure in cases of murder of a woman.


France Media Agency

The court ruled Friday night that “the study of legal protection of honor is unconstitutional because it violates the constitutional principles of human rights, life and gender equality.”

Brazil registered 1,326 women in 2019, an increase of 7.8% over the previous year, according to the latest figures from the Brazilian Public Safety Council.

In 2017, the famous arbitral tribunal decided to release Wagner Rosario Modesto, a man who tried to kill his ex-wife, who was stabbed three times a year in the city of Nova Era (Minas Gerais, Southeast). , Provoked anger.

He pleaded his defense was a “respectable defense” and explained that the accused was blinded by jealousy when he saw a message on his ex-wife’s cell phone.

The murder of another woman shocked the country in 1976 when Angela Dinis, a businessman on a Rio jet set, was shot dead by a businessman. The latter was sentenced to two years in prison for “killing for love.”

After mobilizing under the slogan “Whoever loves will not kill”, the man was tried again and finally sentenced to 15 years in prison.

READ  Brexit: Unfortunately for Boris Johnson, substantially of Europe has moved on

You May Also Like

The United States, India, Japan and Australia have pledged to deliver one billion doses of the vaccine to Asia

The United States, India, Japan and Australia have pledged to deliver one billion doses of the vaccine to Asia

A pink albino turtle is found off the coast of Queensland

A pink albino turtle is found off the coast of Queensland

Sister: A new boss for North America

Sister: A new boss for North America

Quebec "difference" in the United States

Quebec “difference” in the United States

Prince Philip was transferred to another London hospital

Prince Philip was transferred to another London hospital

Sarah Everett: The case of her disappearance in the middle of the street in London is causing a stir across the UK

Sarah Everett: The case of her disappearance in the middle of the street in London is causing a stir across the UK

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *