Brazil | Justice forbids “honor killing” for feminist murders

(Brasilia) The Brazilian Supreme Court has ruled that it is unconstitutional to call “honor killings” as a mitigation measure in cases of murder of a woman.

The court ruled Friday night that “the study of legal protection of honor is unconstitutional because it violates the constitutional principles of human rights, life and gender equality.”

Brazil registered 1,326 women in 2019, an increase of 7.8% over the previous year, according to the latest figures from the Brazilian Public Safety Council.

In 2017, the famous arbitral tribunal decided to release Wagner Rosario Modesto, a man who tried to kill his ex-wife, who was stabbed three times a year in the city of Nova Era (Minas Gerais, Southeast). , Provoked anger.

He pleaded his defense was a “respectable defense” and explained that the accused was blinded by jealousy when he saw a message on his ex-wife’s cell phone.

The murder of another woman shocked the country in 1976 when Angela Dinis, a businessman on a Rio jet set, was shot dead by a businessman. The latter was sentenced to two years in prison for “killing for love.”

After mobilizing under the slogan “Whoever loves will not kill”, the man was tried again and finally sentenced to 15 years in prison.