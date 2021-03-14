Home Top News Arrival of young immigrants to the United States: Government orders assistance from federal agency – LINFO.re

Mar 14, 2021 0 Comments
Thousands of helpless young immigrants have arrived at the US-Mexico border. Accommodation is plentiful.

For temporary shelters

To United States, Biden administration faces the arrival of thousands of young people Immigrants Helpless on the US-Mexico border. As announced Le Figaro, Saturday, March 13, asked a federal organization.
Minister of Home Affairs, Alejandro Myorgas, Ordered the United States Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to participate in an effort for three months. It aims to ensure safe temporary shelter for children before they are handed over to caregivers, usually relatives who have already settled.

Children need to change quickly

In a statement, the minister explained that the aim was to ensure that unsupported children are transferred to the Ministry of Health as soon as possible and that their interests are met in accordance with legal requirements. Currently, the ministry cares for 8,800 young immigrants, although the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) service has supported hundreds.

Nearly 9,500 miners were detained in one month

However, in February alone, the CBP detained 9,457 helpless children on the country’s southern border. In April 2020, 741 miners came to the border alone Mexico. Since then, that number has risen to 5,871 in January. “The federal government responds to registration numbers coming to the Southwest Frontier, including orphans“The Ministry of Homeland Security said.

