All Xiaomi smartphones with MIUI 12.5 can analyze issues with third-party applications

MIUI 12.5 developers are trying to teach the program to identify vulnerabilities in third-party applications and store error data in a store. Relevant option testing is carried out by volunteers as part of the beta test of the Chinese version of the shell.

The essence of the new option accumulates all the bugs, errors and problems identified in third-party applications. We are talking about a kind of internal part where you can independently assess the shortcomings of the authors of programs downloaded on the smartphone. In earlier versions of MIUI, erroneous reports were sent to authors of complex applications through feedback channels.

You can join the list of detected errors with the option “Analyze 3rd party utility issues” (see screenshot attached below). Actually translated, the name of the function is “Analyze issues of third-party applications”. Users get a variety of reactions to bugs.

There is no information yet about the possibility of introducing the option in the global version of the shell. This useful feature is only available to Chinese users of MIUI 12.5.

You can learn about the capabilities of MIUI 12.5 and the dynamics of testing the firmware Here.

Read the latest news from the world of mobile technologies Google News, Facebook And TwitterSubscribe more YouTube channel