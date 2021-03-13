Sister: A new boss for North America

(AOF) – Sister Advisory Committee on Engineering and R&D Services

The movement announced the appointment of Quality Shioran as CEO of North America. The appointment is an important step in coordinating the Group’s position in North America, an essential geographical area for the overall support of its clients.

In this role, he will be responsible for leading teams in the United States and Canada, and will further develop the team’s presence in India, which has been identified as a key country to expand Akka’s capabilities globally.

Quality Shioran will primarily focus on accelerating business operations with high value added to engineering solutions and digital solutions, transforming our offerings and increasing our margins. He will also focus on developing the group’s presence in the region.

Quality Shioran has over fifteen years of experience in various leading roles in Europe, US and India at Wipro Limited, a global IT, consulting and engineering services company.

His last stake in Wipro Ltd was as the global leader in the automated vertical division. Quality Shioran previously oversaw the aerospace and defense sector and led the strategy and major contracts for the manufacturing and high-tech sector.

