Prince Philip was transferred to another London hospital

In Britain, concerns over Prince Philip’s health persist. 99 years old, He has been receiving treatment at the hospital for two weeks for the infection. The Queen’s husband was transferred to another hospital in London.

Sly, black umbrellas were used so that awareness photographers could not see Prince Philip When he was Transferred from private clinic to St. Bartholomew General Hospital It sits in the shadow of St. Paul’s Cathedral in London.

The Queen’s husband will continue to receive treatment Forced to admit him to the hospital On February 16th, but he should be too Perform a battery test for pre-existing heart problems, Buckingham Palace reported.

St. Bartholomew’s Hospital has one of the most prestigious cardiology centers in the country. It is known that in 2011 Prince Philip had to undergo heart surgery: he was placed on a coronary stent. The palace said the queen’s husband was responding well to treatment. D.However, he has to stay in the hospital for at least the weekend.

The editorial staff recommends you



read more

