Guests of the Week of March 15th!

Pierre-Luke Funk, Catherine Brunett, Guy Nadon And Claude Dion Passing 4th week of July Next week!
Except for these stars, Julie Snyder He will get back many of your favorite personalities in his show set.
Here is the complete list of guests and collaborators 4th week of July Week of March 15, 2021 :
Monday, March 15th
- Guy Nadon He comes to tell me about an American film in which he plays a character, Crisis.
- For his evening class, Rosalie Wylancourt Learns to play bowling.
- We welcome evictions Big Brother Celebrities.
- Melissa Petard Provides babysitting services for families with 6 children.
- A The human wheel Sweet to Mary-Eve and George.
Tuesday, March 16th
- The world Paul Hood.
- Mary-Lynn Jonkas Ask questions Camille And Richardson of Big Brother Celebrities.
- Julie Perrault The series talks about I want to destroy.
- Stephen Leclair Performs with apro-cardio Darom Rimtoboy.
- Hiding behind the big screen of any artist Karaoke?
Wednesday, March 17th
- Series headlines Forever, not a day, Pierre-Luke Funk And Catherine Brunett.
- AT Blue Talents This week, we continue the semifinals Emily Maynard, Dog trainer Manderaki, Who faces Justin Jackson, Plate dancer Montreal!
- Our rumored collaborator Rita Baga |
- Web Weekly Magazine with Oliver Nickett.
Thursday, March 18th
- Claude Dion Maman Dion has been telling about the foundation. Contains an unprecedented number of songs Paul Darache And his daughter Milie And Kyline Tangue And his daughter Mary-Pierre.
- Matthew Dufour He shares with us his most recent unwanted purchases.
- Head of the Infectious Diseases Department at the Jewish General Hospital, Dr. Carl Weiss.
- This is a method Claudine Privost Face the smart phone!
Find Julie Snyder at 4th week of July, Monday to Thursday from 9pm in Nouakchott, with your evening results!
Find out more all the details T-day, Julie Snyder’s brand new show Canal Wee!
