Guests of the Week of March 15th!

Pierre-Luke Funk, Catherine Brunett, Guy Nadon And Claude Dion Passing 4th week of July Next week!

Karin Paradis

Except for these stars, Julie Snyder He will get back many of your favorite personalities in his show set.

Here is the complete list of guests and collaborators 4th week of July Week of March 15, 2021 :

Monday, March 15th

Guy Nadon He comes to tell me about an American film in which he plays a character, Crisis.

He comes to tell me about an American film in which he plays a character, Crisis. For his evening class, Rosalie Wylancourt Learns to play bowling.

Learns to play bowling. We welcome evictions Big Brother Celebrities .

. Melissa Petard Provides babysitting services for families with 6 children.

Provides babysitting services for families with 6 children. A The human wheel Sweet to Mary-Eve and George.

Karin Paradis

Tuesday, March 16th

The world Paul Hood.

Mary-Lynn Jonkas Ask questions Camille And Richardson of Big Brother Celebrities .

Ask questions And of . Julie Perrault The series talks about I want to destroy.

The series talks about I want to destroy. Stephen Leclair Performs with apro-cardio Darom Rimtoboy .

Performs with apro-cardio . Hiding behind the big screen of any artist Karaoke?

Karin Paradis

Wednesday, March 17th

Series headlines Forever, not a day, Pierre-Luke Funk And Catherine Brunett .

And . AT Blue Talents This week, we continue the semifinals Emily Maynard , Dog trainer Manderaki , Who faces Justin Jackson , Plate dancer Montreal !

This week, we continue the semifinals , Dog trainer , Who faces , Plate dancer ! Our rumored collaborator Rita Baga |

Web Weekly Magazine with Oliver Nickett.

Thursday, March 18th

Claude Dion Maman Dion has been telling about the foundation. Contains an unprecedented number of songs Paul Darache And his daughter Milie And Kyline Tangue And his daughter Mary-Pierre .

Maman Dion has been telling about the foundation. Contains an unprecedented number of songs And his daughter And And his daughter . Matthew Dufour He shares with us his most recent unwanted purchases.

He shares with us his most recent unwanted purchases. Head of the Infectious Diseases Department at the Jewish General Hospital, Dr. Carl Weiss .

. This is a method Claudine Privost Face the smart phone!

Karin Paradis

Find Julie Snyder at 4th week of July, Monday to Thursday from 9pm in Nouakchott, with your evening results!

Find out more all the details T-day, Julie Snyder’s brand new show Canal Wee!

You will like it too :