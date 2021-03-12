Home Sports NFL: Thomas Davis and Greg Olson retire

NFL: Thomas Davis and Greg Olson retire

Mar 12, 2021 0 Comments
NFL: Thomas Davis and Greg Olson retire

Charlotte, North Carolina – Two beloved National Football League players who became key figures in the Charlotte community, Thomas Davis and Greg Olsen, officially retired as Panthers colorblind on Thursday. From Carolina.

Davis, an outfielder and Olson, signed a one-day deal with the Panthers, a tight end. They were jointly honored at a 90-minute virtual ceremony at the Bank of America Stadium, the home of the Panthers.

The ceremony was broadcast live on the Panthers website.

Davis has spent 14 of his 16 NFL seasons in the Panthers uniform, setting a team record with 1,258 runs.

Olson played with the Panthers in nine of his 14 campaigns. He caught 742 passes for 8,683 yards. Those figures put him fifth in two categories in all tight decisions in NFL history.

Both players helped make it to the Panthers Super Bowl after 2015

Moreover, their success in this field is outweighed by their reputation for giving back to the people of the Charlotte area. Davis won the “Walter Baton Man” trophy in 2014, while Olsen was the finalist for the same honor in 2017 and 2018.

READ  Jennifer King, NFL's first black female assistant coach

You May Also Like

MLP announces rules to be tested in small leagues

MLP announces rules to be tested in small leagues

Giancarlo Stanton: "I'm a better winner than 2017"

Giancarlo Stanton: “I’m a better winner than 2017”

Draft: 36 compensating options distributed to 36 owners | Touchdown Act (NFL Act)

Draft: 36 compensating options distributed to 36 owners | Touchdown Act (NFL Act)

American League Western Division: Analysis and Predictions

American League Western Division: Analysis and Predictions

Rotation of players with rays in 2021

Rotation of players with rays in 2021

Le pivot star des Cleveland Cavaliers, Andre Drummond, déconfit devant la punchline envoyée par un scout NBA en sa direction

The WTF reason why the Lockers want to see Smith Drummond

Seth Sale

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *