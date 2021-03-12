‘Ghost’ from the star that scattered the black hole! Researchers record the scene | Location | Technology | Science | Science News | Malayalam Technology News

Researchers are pleased to report for the first time the appearance of a neutrino emanating from a black hole. Scientists have found evidence for a more intense phenomenon in the universe, where a star is thrown into a black hole that does not even emit light.

Neutrinos are the second most visible particle in the universe after light particles. But identifying small, neutral and harmless neutrinos is not even easy. It is one of the elementary particles that does not charge, the mass is very low, and travels close to the speed of light. Besides the sun, they come to earth from other sources in the universe. Neutrinos are assumed to reach Earth only 2×10 38 (38 zero after two) from the Sun.

Stars other than the Sun, supernovae, cosmic rays, and high energy collisions with accelerators all form neutrinos. Therefore, the study of neutrinos is considered to be the study of the origin of the universe. Scientists now have the rare sight of ghost particles forming when a black hole pulls a star.

According to Van Welsen, an astronomer at the University of Leiden in the Netherlands, this is the second time that information on the origin of ghost cells has been obtained. Stars rarely end up falling into black holes. Stars are torn by massive pulls from black holes. This condition, called the wave disruption phenomenon, produces more brightness and light. Meanwhile more than half of the star will be drawn by the black hole. The other half escapes the grip of the black hole and joins the universe.

On April 9, 2019, the scientific community discovered the birth of demons while searching for a glaring cause from another corner of the universe. The star was pulled by a black hole three million times heavier than the Sun. It is about 750 million light years from Earth. Within six months, in October 2019, another such neutrino event was recorded.

Neutrinos have always amazed the scientific world. At very low weight and almost equal to the speed of light, they do not interact with ordinary objects. Billions more neutrinos are circulating within our body. That is why they are called demons.

At the same time, it has been found that neutrinos change their reflexes as they move through ice. Even science can tell how much energy neutrinos have by blinking the ice. Neutrinos have also been identified from a galaxy 400 million light-years away. It is not uncommon for stars to end up in black holes. But the scientific world is amazed that ghost particles are coming out at this end of the galaxy.

