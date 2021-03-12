Franks Geeks behind Brisbane 2032 across Australia

If there is still any doubt, the second day of the 137th IOC session, Thursday, March 11, cleared it up with little ambiguity: Brisbane and Queensland are now big favorites to host the Summer Games in 2032. Than that. Norway’s Christine Gloucester Assan, chairman of the prospective host team, bluntly explained: ” It was clear and very clear that only one project met all the opportunities you saw in the feasibility assessment. This project is Brisbane. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison hit the nail on the head while addressing the session via video conference. ” All levels of government are working together to make Brisbane 2032 a reality, He promised in a pre-recorded video, where he appeared in the company of Queensland’s Prime Minister Annastasia Palaschuk, Brisbane Mayor Adrian Schrinner and Australian Olympic Committee President John Coates. When we work with you during this phase of focus we have no chance. We want to be a reliable, caring and trusted partner for IOC and IPC. We will be a reliable partner in times of uncertainty. We do not take anything lightly, but we look forward to working with you. ” The game is not over yet, but Australia now have all the cards on hand.