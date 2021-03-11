Home Top News Why are there Indians in India and America?

Why are there Indians in India and America?

Mar 11, 2021 0 Comments
Why are there Indians in India and America?

There are 3 explanations, as usual only one is correct:

Answer 1) Christopher Columbus was looking for a way to India by sea, and with him came real Indians from India. ! They were the ones who, along with others, immigrated to the New World and gave birth to many tribes of American Indians.

Answer 2) On landing, Christopher Columbus saw the locals, whose skin color reminded him of the Indians he had explored before.. He called them “Indians” because of their similarities and similarities.

Answer 3) Not in the United States, first, on the Caribbean island, in present-day San Salvador, Columbus was induced to be on an island outside India That he knew better. So in his letters to the King and Queen of Spain it is very natural that he speaks of the Indians!

Christopher Columbus only discovered America

Correct Answer Answer 3! By landing on the island of present-day San Salvador, Christopher Columbus firmly believed that he had found a new way to India. Until now, we had to land all over the African coast, then cross the Cape of Good Hope and finally land in India, Europe, all the way south-southwest. It was the hell of a trip!

Contrary to popular belief, there was already a consensus that the earth was roundTherefore, this is not a problem of the map, nor is it an error of the earth itself. During and after Columbus, this was the position of the Earth in the solar system. For pride and coincidence religious reasons, many scientists thought that the earth, the perfect divine creation, was the center of everything, so inevitably the sun, stars and other planets orbited the earth. Until the beginning of the 17th century the sun centered with Copernicus and Galileo, the sun finally imposing itself on the center, not effortlessly.

READ  JLS Star J.P. after being attacked by a mob of robbers during a home invasion. Gill was hospitalized

But back to Columbus: If we knew the earth was round, we wanted to have evidence for it : Evidence other than the casting of the Earth’s shadow cast (hence rounded) on the moon in particular, knowing that it was Aristotle who discovered it before Jesus Christ in 350! It started today.
So Columbus and his contemporaries said to themselves: If the earth is round, and you reach the Indies by traveling west, you will inevitably fall on the Indies, you will have to go east, in the opposite direction! This is what Christopher Columbus does. So it will cross the Atlantic. But instead of falling into an ocean later called the Pacific, India will bathe in an ocean, which will come to an unknown continent: it will be North America and South America below. You know the rest of the story.

In the upcoming question about getting out of bed, I will explain why America is called America.

The editorial staff recommends you


read more

You May Also Like

Le premier flacon de vaccin anti-Covid injecté aux Etats-Unis entre au musée

The first vial of anti-Govt vaccine injected into the United States enters the museum

No decision against Australia - AstroGeneca - RNT

No decision against Australia – AstroGeneca – RNT

BFMTV

The National Guard will remain in Capitol until the end of May

Ukraine: President Zhelensky on the task of recapturing the United States

Ukraine: President Zhelensky on the task of recapturing the United States

Coming to USA 3 is already planned by Eddie Murphy

Coming to USA 3 is already planned by Eddie Murphy

Prosecutors say the American woman who killed teenage biker Harry Dunn will not be on trial in the United States

Prosecutors say the American woman who killed teenage biker Harry Dunn will not be on trial in the United States

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *