Paris has accused Lebanese authorities of deepening the country’s crisis

Mar 11, 2021 0 Comments
On Thursday, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian accused Lebanese politicians of “not providing assistance” to their country, which faces the risk of a “collapse” as Lebanon faces an unprecedented economic and social crisis.
Le Trian told reporters, “I wish the Lebanese political authorities did not help a country that is in danger, whatever they may be.” He condemned the failure of the political class to face the danger of the country’s “collapse”.

He warned that the deteriorating situation was “a matter of concern to the international community and that it was up to the Lebanese authorities to understand the fate of the country.”

“If Lebanon collapses, it will be a catastrophe for Lebanon … Palestinian and Syrian refugees and the entire region,” Le Trian warned. “There is still time to act tomorrow, because tomorrow will be too late.”

Seven months after the explosion at the port of Beirut on August 4, 2020, which killed more than 200 people in the capital and devastated entire neighboring countries, Lebanon is still in a state of political paralysis, while the country is economically engulfed in protests and closing roads.

The government resigned after the bombing, but it has been doing business. Prime Minister Chad Hariri has not yet been able to form a government.

French President Emmanuel Macron, who has visited Lebanon twice since the bombings in Beirut – has so far tried to form a government ready to carry out structural reforms to lift Lebanon out of its political and social crisis. The community prepared an assistance plan that incorporated certain conditions, including the formation of a government.

