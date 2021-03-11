Draft: 36 compensating options distributed to 36 owners | Touchdown Act (NFL Act)

When NFL teams lose some players in the free company, they get the choices that make up the next draft.

This year, the league distributed 36 such selections to 17 teams. The list is official Wednesday evening. The teams that lost if the minority staff (coach or manager) went to another team were given four choices.

Of the 32 offset options associated with the free company, Dallas does the best with four bonus choices. Atlanta and Green Bay follow with three.

Compensation choices