Draft: 36 compensating options distributed to 36 owners | Touchdown Act (NFL Act)

Mar 11, 2021 0 Comments
When NFL teams lose some players in the free company, they get the choices that make up the next draft.

This year, the league distributed 36 such selections to 17 teams. The list is official Wednesday evening. The teams that lost if the minority staff (coach or manager) went to another team were given four choices.

Of the 32 offset options associated with the free company, Dallas does the best with four bonus choices. Atlanta and Green Bay follow with three.

Compensation choices

Tour Tour selection /

General election

 Team
3 33-96 New England
3 34-97 Los Angeles Chargers
3 35-98 New Orleans
3 36-99 Dallas
3 37-100 Tennessee
3 38-101 Los Angeles Rams
3 39-102 * San Francisco
3 40-103 * Los Angeles Rams
3 41-104 * Baltimore
3 42-105 * New Orleans
4 33-138 Dallas
4 34-139 New England
4 35-140 Pittsburgh
4 36-141 Los Angeles Rams
4 37-142 Green Bay
4 38-143 Minnesota
4 39-144 Kansas City
5 33-177 Green Bay
5 34-178 Dallas
5 35-179 Atlanta
5 36-180 San Francisco
5 37-181 Kansas City
5 38-182 Atlanta
5 39-183 Baltimore
6 33-216 Tampa Bay
6 34-217 New Orleans
6 35-218 Atlanta
6 36-219 Green Bay
6 37-220 Chicago
6 38-221 Carolina
6 39-222 Minnesota
6 40-223 Philadelphia
6 41-224 Philadelphia
6 42-225 Carolina
6 43-226 Dallas
6 44-227 Chicago

