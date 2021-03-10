Rare meteorite crashes in UK: may be important for cosmology

A piece Meteor Discovered in Gloucestershire, England. About Very rare rock that fell on February 28th Light up the night sky above UK And Northern Europe.

Piece Meteor It weighs about 300 grams and was found thanks to the observation of a team of experts, according to a report from the United Kingdom’s Natural History Museum. As the scientists explained, the identified material is carbonaceous chondrite, which is a beautiful element The Solar System.

Dr. Ashley King, a researcher in the museum’s Department of Earth Sciences, was one of the first people to see and study the recovered meteorite. The scientist described the event as “a dream come true”.

“The condensed carbonaceous They are particularly special because they are essentially the remaining building blocks of our solar system, ”King told the BBC.

“Many of them are simple organic compounds and amino acids; some of them contain minerals formed by water, so they have all the ingredients to understand how to create a habitable planet like Earth,” he said.

The Meteor, Also known as Winscomb, was the first land reclaimed on British soil in 30 years. Similarly, This is the only time that scientists in that country have discovered carbonaceous chondrite .

The discovery was so significant that Open University astronomer Richard Greenwood admitted to receiving the news with great anxiety.

“I told him to look at it in this plastic bag and my legs trembled. It was incredible. This is a very special meteorite”, The researcher recalled.