Prosecutors say the American woman who killed teenage biker Harry Dunn will not be on trial in the United States

But Sacolas continues to refuse to return to the UK, and his lawyer Amy Jeffries now says his client will not face criminal charges in the United States for a similar incident.
Sakolas admits he was driving on the wrong side of the road when he hit the ton in August 2019.
But Jeffrey said it was not enough for a test in the United States.
“If this type of accident happens in the United States, it will not be criminally prosecuted. Therefore, in the United States, these cases are prosecuted only if there is evidence of driving under the influence of alcohol and distraction, close to the notion of irresponsibility,” Jeffrey told BBC Radio. Hitting and running or high speed. But nothing here. “
CNN legal analyst Paul Callen questioned the lawyer’s claim.
“I don’t think Attorney Amy Jeffries’ report accurately describes U.S. law. Driving on the wrong side of the road and killing someone can be a criminal offense in the United States,” Callan, a former New York City murder lawyer, told CNN on Tuesday.
“In recent years, many U.S. states have enacted criminal laws that refer to the ‘killing of vehicles,’ which can be prosecuted for reckless driving under particularly horrific conditions. Driving on the wrong side of the road can in some cases fall into this category,” Callen said.
Socolas has been charged in the UK with causing the death of 19-year-old Dunn for reckless driving, but the US State Department has denied the UK’s extradition request.
“We are really making efforts to address this issue. We understand that social service is a common punishment for such crimes, and then a year ago, we offered that he would be willing to serve. A contribution to this kind of phrase and memory. Harry, a little peace to the family Take other steps to try to make it happen, ”said Jeffreys.
Dan’s mother, Charlotte Charles, turned down the offer.
“The night Harry died I promised I would do him justice.” I have no circumstance to break this promise. You can’t kill someone and walk away. The campaign is about accountability, which said in a statement on Tuesday that “no one is above the law.”
The current situation is a denial of justice, Robert Fuckland, the UK’s Minister of Justice, told the BBC’s Today.
“The current situation is a denial of justice,” he said Tuesday. “Instead of talking about the appropriate sentence, let’s deal with responsibility first.”
“It’s good to see Ms Jeffreys whom I deeply respect, and finally reach out to the British people,” a spokesman for the family of Den Rod Caesar said in a statement on Tuesday.
“Nevertheless, I would like to encourage Ms. Sakulas to enter into a conversation with the Crown Prosecution Service to ensure that she is against the UK legal system. None of us will judge this case publicly. We have one of the best legal systems in the world and it is very important that this does not happen. Not only will Harry be given justice, he will be seen as an investigator. “
“Ms Sacolas must give full details of what happened under oath in court and then leave the case in the hands of the judge and arbitrator,” Sieger added.