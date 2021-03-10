Prosecutors say the American woman who killed teenage biker Harry Dunn will not be on trial in the United States

But Sacolas continues to refuse to return to the UK, and his lawyer Amy Jeffries now says his client will not face criminal charges in the United States for a similar incident.

Sakolas admits he was driving on the wrong side of the road when he hit the ton in August 2019.

But Jeffrey said it was not enough for a test in the United States.

“If this type of accident happens in the United States, it will not be criminally prosecuted. Therefore, in the United States, these cases are prosecuted only if there is evidence of driving under the influence of alcohol and distraction, close to the notion of irresponsibility,” Jeffrey told BBC Radio. Hitting and running or high speed. But nothing here. “