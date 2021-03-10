Home Top News No decision against Australia – AstroGeneca – RNT

No decision against Australia – AstroGeneca – RNT

Mar 10, 2021 0 Comments
No decision against Australia - AstroGeneca - RNT

Brussels. The European Union (EU) has defended Italy’s decision not to transfer the large shipment of AstraZeneca vaccine to Australia. He said the move was not aimed at Australia, but would ensure that the manufacturer delivered the promised quantity to EU countries. European Commission spokesman Eric Mamer said on Friday: “The EU is a major exporter of vaccine dosages.”

The environment is the conflict between the EU and AstraZeneca because the manufacturer has delivered far lower quantities than promised. With the initial order of 80 million doses in the first quarter of the year, the team is struggling to deliver half. Exports of 250,000 cans were halted on Thursday at the request of Italy. This is the first time the export control system introduced by the EU at the end of January has forced pharmaceutical companies to fulfill supply obligations.

France supports Italian action

Australia called the EU decision disappointing and frustrating. The world is now moving to an unnamed region, so it should come as no surprise that some countries are playing by the rules of the game, Finance Minister Simon Birmingham told Sky News Australia on Friday. He recalled how frustrated the move was in other parts of the world, “compared to the good situation we see here, even in Australia.”

The country has received 53.8 million doses of the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford. Of these, 50 million will be manufactured in Australia in association with Melbourne-based biopharmaceutical company CSL.

Meanwhile, in Europe, France jumped with Italy. If necessary, it can do so and prevent vaccine exports. In an interview with PFMTV, French Health Minister Oliver Warren said: “Believe me, the more I take, the happier I am as health minister.” He said France and its European partners were confident that contracts with vaccine manufacturers would be ratified.

READ  2020 is the third largest harvest in history for Australia

Only eleven million Europeans have full vaccine coverage

Similarly, EU spokesman Mr Mamer said: “We are working with companies to ensure that they deliver the prescribed amount to the EU. Not all companies that do this have an export problem.” We hope so, and we intend to deliver the agreed levels ”.

The EU has agreements with six different manufacturers for a population of 450 million. In total, AstraZeneca has ordered up to 400 million doses, which it has entered into agreements with other companies to deliver more than two billion doses.

However, so far only 33 million doses of the vaccine have been given and only 11 million Europeans enjoy full vaccine coverage. Despite the current problems, the European Commission hopes to be able to immunize 70% of adults by the end of the summer.

Rumors are circulating that AstraZeneca is excluding quantities from EU manufacturing plants to supply to third countries. However, this was denied by the group’s chief executive, Pascal Soriat. Disruptions are only caused by technical production issues, he said. AstroGeneca declined to comment on the latest news.

You May Also Like

BFMTV

The National Guard will remain in Capitol until the end of May

Ukraine: President Zhelensky on the task of recapturing the United States

Ukraine: President Zhelensky on the task of recapturing the United States

Coming to USA 3 is already planned by Eddie Murphy

Coming to USA 3 is already planned by Eddie Murphy

Prosecutors say the American woman who killed teenage biker Harry Dunn will not be on trial in the United States

Prosecutors say the American woman who killed teenage biker Harry Dunn will not be on trial in the United States

TfL feux verts femmes Londres

DFL gives green light to women in London!

The White House honors portraits of Bush and Clinton from under Trump

The White House honors portraits of Bush and Clinton from under Trump

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *