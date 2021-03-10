Coming to USA 3 is already planned by Eddie Murphy

Although 2 Coming to America Having received rave reviews, the comedy series has already become a hugely successful release for Amazon, and now star Eddie Murphy has revealed that he has plans for a third fundraiser … but don’t hold your breath. 2 Coming to America It took a long time to come to the screens and, according to the comedian, it was going to be the same Coming to the United States3.

“There is an idea Coming to the United States3 I have, but it hasn’t happened in 16 years. To do that I have to be 75, not wear makeup like 75, but really be 75. ”

Sees as 2 Coming to America It took more than three decades to bear fruit, and given the huge success the film has had so far, it is no surprise to learn that Eddie Murphy Will use the same approach 3 Coming to America. No, wait, it didn’t work. Anyway, Coming to the United States3 In old age Murphy will take on Akhim Joffre, which is something the actor wants to achieve by going through real time rather than elaborate prosthetics. Fortunately, Murphy plans to wait only half an hour for the third film, a decade and a half.

Third movie fans of comedy rights may want to see it no matter how long it takes. Amazon released a prime video a few days ago, 2 Coming to America In the present circumstances it has become the most watched streaming movie of any weekend, which means that a lot of people have come to the music to see the current adventures of King Jopper.

A sequel to the 1988 film Coming to America, Akhim Jofer, who introduced Murphy as the crown prince of the fictional African nation of Jamunda, travels to the United States in the hope that he will find a woman he can marry. 2 Coming to America More than thirty years after the original, Eddie Murphy has been invited as best friend Semme with Arseno Hall.

The current prince, Akhim Jofer, formerly known as Prince, decides to respect his dad’s dying wish to make this son the new crown prince after discovering that he has a son he never knew in the United States, and Akhim and Semmy leave. Back in the US. Along with Murphy and Hall, the film stars General Easey as Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, Kiki Lane, Shari Headley, Diana Taylor, James Earl Jones and Wesley Snipes.

2 Coming to America It has a fair share of criticisms against it, and the general consensus does not live up to the tradition of its predecessors. But, seeing such popularity, there is no doubt that a sequel may come to life when Eddie Murphy reaches his peak. 2 Coming to America Eddie sees Murphy reunite Dolomite is my name Kenya Paris, Barry W. Working director Craig Brewer from a screenplay written by Plastin and David Sheffield. 2 Coming to America Available now for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. This is also the case Coming to the United States3 Anything you want to see in 16 years? This is thanks to us LIVEKellyandRyan.

Topics: Coming to US 2, Coming to US 3, Amazon Prime, Streaming